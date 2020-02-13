UPSC IFS Recruitment 2020: Exam Notification out Online at upsc.gov.in, Check the Important Notification Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified job vacancies for 90 posts under Indian Forest Services (IFS). The first stage of recruitment examination, UPSC IFS 2020 prelims exam is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020. The UPSC IFS 2020 job notification is currently available on the official website; upsc.gov.in. All interested candidates are advised to read the detailed UPSC IFS 2020 exam notification before applying as the registration link is now activated. According to the UPSC IFS 2020 prelims exam notification, the online application which has started from February 12 will end on March 3, 2020. The detailed UPSC IFS 2020 exam notification includes information related to the exam date, application dates and process, documents required and other important updates. Below in this article, find out the important instructions that candidates must follow during the UPSC IFS 2020 applications. UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: 421 Vacancies Announced! Check Important Exam Dates and Eligibility to Apply Online.

The selection process for UPSC IFS 2020 recruitment will include two stages—Civil Services (Prelims) exam which will have objective type questions and IFS Main and Interview for shortlisting the final candidates for the available job posts under UPSC IFS 2020 recruitment cadre.

UPSC IFS 2020 Recruitment: Important Instructions to Follow

Candidates interested in applying for IFS exam can apply through the online application form subject to meeting the requisite eligibility criteria by them.

All candidates must read the rules of IFS exam notified by the government and adhere to it.

Candidates can apply for the UPSC IFS 2020 job posts through online mode only, upsconline.nic.in.

Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form.

The last date to apply for UPSC IFS 2020 online application is March 3, 18:00 hrs.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

UPSC has strictly mentioned that the available IFS posts can only be applied through online mode only. No other mode is allowed for submission of application. Besides, any update related to the UPSC IFS 2020 recruitment will be notified on UPSC website only.