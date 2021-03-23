Kolkata, March 23: The registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) will end on Tuesday, March 23. Students can fill the form online on the official website of WBJEE i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. The online application for the entrance exam started on February 23, 2021, and will end a month later today, i.e. on March 23, 2021 at 5 PM. Students who wish to fill the form on the last day today can click on the direct link to fill the WBJEE 2021 application. The WBJEE-2021 exam is tentatively scheduled for July 11, 2021.

The WBJEE 2021 exam pattern stated that the entrance exam will have two papers – Paper 1: Mathematics and Paper 2: Physics and Chemistry. Reports inform that both the papers will have 100 marks each and the exam will be held as an OMR based test. To take the WBJEE 2021 exam, candidates must be a citizen of India and are also required to pass Class 12 final examination or should be appearing in it in 2021. It must be noted that OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) candidates are eligible to apply for only unreserved seats in all India quota. WBJEE Results 2020 Declared by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board on Its Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Here's How you can fill the WBJEE 2021 Application Form

Students will have to visit the official website West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Once on the website, the students should register and generate the login credentials. After the login credentials are generated, login and fill up the application form. Now upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form.

The WBJEE will conduct this exam for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology courses offered by the participating institutions of the state. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has stated that the lower age limit to apply for WBJEE 2021 is 17 with no upper age limit for the exam. However, for the Marine Engineering admission, the upper age limit is 25 years, as on December 31, 2021.

