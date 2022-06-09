Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 by June 15 on official websites upresultsnic.in and upmsp.edu.in. There were rumours circulating that the result for this year will be announced on June 9, 2022.

Additional chief secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla on Tuesday put an end to all the rumours and said, "Date not officially declared by the department."

This is not the first time the Board has announced students to beware of the fake news. Earlier in May 2022 also, UPMSP has warned students and parents about fake and fraudulent phone calls.

UP board UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check scores

Go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

On the home page, find and click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 results

Login with your board exam roll number and school code

View and download the result page.

This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams.

