Gurugram, Jan 6: Keeping in view the tractor rally planned by the farmers' unions on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on Thursday, the Gurugram Police have already intensified their security arrangements on the KMP as well as the border areas of the district.

The farmers had decided to hold tractor rally on KMP expressway on January 6 but due to heavy downpour they had postponed it to January 7.

According to the police, the KMP expressway was largely unaffected by the farmers protests till now but on Thursday the demonstrating farmers could hamper the traffic movement on the expressway too. Farmers Agitation: Parents Taking Kids to Border of National Capital to Show 'Struggle' and Lend Support to Farmers Protest.

The police inputs also disclosed that the farmers can take Nuh, Farrukhnagar, Manesar and Badli in Jhajjar district entry points to reach the KMP.

"We have also enhanced our security arrangements at the border points in view of ongoing farmers' demonstrations. We have issued an advisory to all the concerned officials to take necessary precautionary measures in view of blocking the expressway and tractor rally," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

"The police have already beefed up the security and have made appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. Also, nearly 2,000 policemen have been deployed in sensitive locations on the expressway. The Gurugram police will also be in touch with the adjoining districts and state's police to follow movement of the people," he added.

Police deployment has been increased at Kapdiwas border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk and Farrukhnagar.

The Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) has already been blocked at several locations which forced the police to divert the traffic movements on alternative routes.

Also, after the clash between the police and the protesting farmers at Dharuhera in Rewari on Sunday, the police in both Gurugram and Rewari districts are taking extra measures about the traffic movements.

Since Monday, commuters travelling between Delhi to Jaipur have faced a lot of inconvenience as police placed barricades and diverted traffic at several key points on the national highway.

The passengers on the expressway are waiting for roadways buses and others to reach their destinations and even walking 2-3 kilometres to catch vehicles for travelling.

"The Gurugram police are already on high alert. The number of police forces including a rapid action force and extra force have been deputed to face any untoward situations across the district," Boken said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).