Shimla, June 21: A total of 412 new panchayats in Himachal Pradesh will be converted to e-panchayats in two months, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Virender Kanwar said on Monday.

He said 412 new panchayats were created this year for the convenience of villagers.

The Minister said till date Rs 40 crore has been spent to provide online facilities to 3,226 e-panchayats.

A sum of Rs 195 crore would be spent on the construction of the building and other infrastructure for the newly created panchayats.

He said government functionaries and representatives of the newly created panchayats would be trained so as that the rural population could get benefit of the information technology.

The Minister said a budget provision of Rs 19 lakh has been made for training. So far 27,321 officials and panchayat functionaries have been trained.

The state has provided internet connectivity to 3,226 panchayats where people can access various services like registration of birth and death and marriages certificates.

