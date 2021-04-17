Shimla, April 17: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said over 90 per cent of the Covid patients are under home isolation in the state.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the mechanism of home isolation, he asked the doctors to ensure treatment and regular monitoring of the patients under home isolation.

He said elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions must be involved to keep a watch on health conditions of those under home isolation. India Records Biggest Spike of 2,34,692 COVID-19 Cases, 1,341 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Thakur said that the industrialists must be asked to ensure that the workers in their units strictly follow the health guidelines to contain the virus.

Chairing a daily review meeting, Thakur said the senior doctors must also regularly visit patients admitted to the hospitals to check health parameters. Remdesivir MRP Slash to Rs 2,450 Per Injection by Govt, With Retro-Effect.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi said the pace of vaccination must be increased. All private hospitals must be asked to prepare as their services may be required in case of any eventuality.

Sirmaur's Deputy Commissioner, R.K. Pruthi, said that there has been a sharp surge in the number of cases in the district, especially industrial areas.

He said out of 598 active cases, 500 were from industrial areas of Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib.

A total of 842 positive cases were reported in the state on Friday, taking the tally to 74,195. Besides, nine people died of the virus a day earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2021 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).