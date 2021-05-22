Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22: Since the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May, according to the state health department.

According to the data received from Uttarakhand Health Department, there have been 2,795 deaths between May 1 and 20 and 1,23,868 new cases have been reported. India News | 'Uttarakhand Should Increase COVID-19 Testing, Lay More Thrust on Mobile Tests in Difficult Areas'

Meanwhile, 51 per cent of the total 5,600 deaths in the state occurred between March 1 to May 20. The recovery rate in the state has also dropped due to increase in the number of COVID-19 infected in the state.

Uttarakhand ranks 33rd in recovery rate among 36 states and union territories and the state's death toll is six times higher than Kerala. Uttarakhand on Friday reported 3,626 new COVID19 cases, 8731 recoveries and 70 deaths.

With this the total cases has reached 3,07,566 including 2,33,266 recoveries, 5,600 death and 63,373 active cases.

