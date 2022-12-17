Delhi, December 17: The Modi government will give big news to the central government employees shortly after the Union Budget 2023, according to the latest information from the 7th Pay Commission. As per media sources, once the general budget is presented on February 2023, the central government will take a final decision on increasing the dearness allowance along with DA arrears and fitment factor.

The central government employees unions have long been demanding for hiking minimum pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and fitment factor be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. They are also awaiting some positive news on pending da arrears of 18 months. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Take Decision on Fitment Factor Soon, Here's How Much Salary Will Increase; Check Latest Update

Decision On Fitment Factor Hike

Employee unions have been demanding for a long time to increase the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, then the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Govt Employees To Receive 5% DA Hike in March 2023? Check Latest Update Here

DA Hike in 2023:

The central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023 after the union budget. Several media reports suggested that the Centre could raise the DA by 3 to 5 per cent considering the inflation rate and taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission after the union budget on February 1, 2023.

18-Month Arrears:

There could be good news for all central government employees who have been waiting for their 18 months-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears. The official consent may come soon as the issue regarding the payment of DA arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 is set for a cabinet discussion on 7th pay commission recommendations.

Will government hike the Dearness allowance on February 1? Will central employees get 18 month pending arrears? Will fitment factor be increased? The central government employees will get answers to all these questions on February 1, 2023.

