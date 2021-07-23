New Delhi, July 23: Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI, has become an essential documents for citizens of India. Aadhaar card carried basic details of a citizen, including his or her address. But, not everyone has a permanent residential address. In addition, some have moved to a new residence after obtaining Aadhaar card. If you are one of such citizens, the UIDAI allows you to change address in Aadhaar card online. Aadhaar-PF Account Linking: Know How to Link Aadhaar Card With UAN Number Via UMANG App, EPFO Portal and Offline.

The official website of UIDAI - uidai.gov.in - offers various services linked to change or rectify details mentioned in Aadhaar cards. Earlier, citizens had to visit local Aadhaar centres to change or correct address. Now, this thing can be done online through uidai.gov.in. Scroll down to know how to change address in Aadhaar card online. How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card in Easy Steps: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number.

How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online:

Visit the official UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in.

On homepage, you will see "Update Aadhaar" option. Click on it.

Scroll down a bit and you will find "Update address in your Aadhaar" option. Click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page with certain details. Click on "Proceed to Update Aadhaar" to go further.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the box and the captcha code (text verification).

Click on 'Send OTP'. OTP or one-time password will be sent on your registered mobile number.

One you enter the OTP, you will be redirected to a new page when you can select the detail you want to update/change.

Choose the 'Address' option and click on 'Submit'.

Enter the new details and ensure all the information is filled correctly as it will be reflected in the new Aadhaar card.

Once the form is submitted, a URN (Update Request Number) will be generated.

Select a BPO service provider to review the updated information and hit "Submit".

Upload supporting documentation that would validate the change required in address.

You can check the status of your "change in address" request online.

What Is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India for free of cost. According to the UIDAI, the system comprises of core infrastructures with the objective of providing enrolment, update and authentication services.

