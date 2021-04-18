The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of versatility in business. As this past year has seen major changes in the economy and an increasing threshold for opportunity, new entrepreneurs and industry leaders alike have had to adapt to a dynamic market. Meet Ali El Gamrini, a self-made Canadian entrepreneur, and founder and operator of a growing portfolio of companies. With a clothing line, nightclub, real estate business, and content agency all to his name, Gamrini has found success in range and flexibility.

Having developed enterprises such as Pushers Collective (@pushersco), Blanche Night Club (@blanchelounge), Gamrini Homes and Construction (@gamrinihomes), and Stat Agency. (@stat) into millions of dollars worth in income and net worth, Gamrini has uniquely leveraged his diverse resources to build his business empire.

From his roots in Cairo to his secondary and college education in Ontario, Gamrini’s life around the world has specially shaped his perspective. After graduating from St. Claire College as an engineer. He discovered that his passion lay in entrepreneurship, and not the security of a traditional 9 to 5 career. Very soon thereafter, Pushers Collective, and Blanche Night Club (one of Windsor, Ontario’s finest establishments) were born. With Gamrini at their helm, they have both grown into incredibly successful ventures, with his subsequent dive into the direction of Stat Agency, and his most recent business, Gamrini Homes and Construction, only adding to his credibility as an entrepreneur and leader.

Always the strategic businessman, Gamrini saw the pandemic as an opportunity, and not a full loss. Refocusing his attention and resources to his real estate business after realizing that Blanche would not have a good year, he pivoted in order to maximize revenue and efficiency among his four businesses. His four priorities - as some might call them secrets to success: self-education, networking and relationship building, long term planning, and diversification of income sources - all served him well during and will serve him well past Covid-19.

Gamrini believes first that self education is the key to unlocking good fortune. He credits much of his success to critical and creative thinking tools he developed in his studies both abroad and in college in Canada sharing “Self education and experience is where I learned how to start and run my own business, and how to develop my real estate investment portfolio.” Also a strong networker and avid supporter of mutually beneficial mentorship, Gamrini stresses on the importance of building relationships in business and in personal life. He actively partners with high profile brands and celebrities such as Yo Gotti, Lil Yachty, and Dwight Howard - acquiring access to behind the scenes celebrity nets and trends. Gamrini additionally advises against the siren’s call of short term gratification in entrepreneurship. In times like the pandemic’s lull of business, it is apparent who has thought and planned ahead, creating and producing for the marathon of financial success, not the sprint.

A high class thinker and grand future seeker, Gamrini is always prepared for the marathon. When Covid-19 destroyed much of the entertainment and in person consumer industry, it was inevitable that his night club and brick and mortar clothing stores for Pushers Collective would take hits. But Gamrini’s long term investments into his real estate business helped him source other income and scale his enterprises even in the wake of an economic downturn.

With no end in sight to the ever changing restrictions caused by the pandemic, all businessmen could take a page out of the book of leaders and entrepreneurs like Ali El Gamrini. His many practices for success have helped him grow from an immigrant with educational goals and uncertain dreams to a multi-million dollar industry titan.