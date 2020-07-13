Guwahati, July 13: Lottery results for Assam lottery for Monday, July 13, will be announced online on the official website- he Assam lottery is held three times daily. People can check the lottery results at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm. Those who have for lotteries named Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver for Monday can b checked online on the official site. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam Lottery is Rs 7.

People have a chance to win exciting prizes in the Assam lotteries. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. On Monday, the lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ has been announced at 12 noon, for 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver', the results will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The first lucky winner is eligible to win a prize of Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner gets Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000.

