Guwahati, September 28: Assam lottery results for Monday, September 28, will be announced online on the official lottery website today. People can visit the official website and check for the lucky draw results. On each day, three Assam lotteries are held in the northeastern state. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, second Assam lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the lottery result is announced online at 8 pm on the same day.

For Monday, lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ has been announced at 12 noon on the official website. e results for the other two Assam lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Silver' lottery will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively on September 28, 2020. The lucky person who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000.

The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. In Assam, the lotteries are organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. Individuals who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

