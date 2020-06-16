Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 16, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, June 16: Assam lottery results for Tuesday, June 16 will be declared online on the official lottery website results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon every day followed by the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

For Tuesday, the name of the 12 noon lottery in Assam is 'Assam Future Faithful', the lottery name for the 5 pm state lottery is 'Assam Singam Red', while the lottery for 8 pm is named as 'Assam Kuil Diamond'. The results of all the three lotteries in Assam will be announced online at assamlotteries.com. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000.

The lotteries in Assam are organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky draw winners, who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results which is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

