New Delhi, March 10: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the much-awaited Assembly Election Results 2022 in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa Today, March 10. The counting of votes in all five states began at 8 am today. The winners' list is being updated on the Election Commission website hresults.eci.gov.in on a real-time basis.

Uttar Pradesh has gone to poll in seven phases from February 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa voted on February 14 and Manipur voted on February 27 and March 3. Assembly Elections 2022 Results Date And Time: Know When And Where to Watch Live Streaming And Updates on Counting of Votes For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Polls

The voting was conducted in the constituencies for more than two months, with the maximum seats in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60), and Goa (40).

To get an official view of votes for all 690 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, people can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website — results.eci.gov.in. Those who are keenly interested in tracking the progress on the go may visit the ECI site and app.

How To Check Assembly Election Results On ECI Website

Step 1. Firstly, visit the Election Commission of India’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/

Step 2. Click on the link that reads ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022. It will then take you to a new window.

Step 3. Results of Assembly Elections 2022 for the preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Steps To Check Election Results On EC App

Step 1. Visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Step 2. Type in your credentials for registration

Step 3. You can either skip this or register on the app.

Step 4. After completion of the above step, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’.

You can also check the latest updates on the Assembly Election Results 2022 on our Website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).