Delhi, May 3: Wondering if banks will remain open or closed on today, May 3, 2025? With the month just beginning and the weekend approaching, confusion often arises regarding banking operations on Saturdays. Many people tend to postpone their banking work, hoping to wrap it up over the weekend. However, not all Saturdays are treated equally when it comes to bank holidays. The concern becomes more relevant when the date falls close to the weekend. So, is Saturday, May 3, a working day for banks or not? Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

As per the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), May 3 falls on the first Saturday of the month, which means banks will remain open across most parts of the country. According to RBI guidelines, banks in India are closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, it is to be noted that the first and third Saturdays are working days. Therefore, customers who have postponed their banking work can visit branches today without any disruptions to services. ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

That said, while May 3 is a working day, several regional bank holidays are lined up throughout the rest of the month. These include closures on May 7 in Gangtok for Panchayat Elections, May 9 in Kolkata for Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, and May 12 in several cities for Buddha Purnima. Despite physical closures on these days, online services such as net banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will continue to function.

