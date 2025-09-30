Patna, September 30: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, September 30, released the final voter list as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar. The Election Commission unveiled the new voter list on the official website at voters.eci.gov.in. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Publishes Final Electoral Voter List as Part of Special Intensive Revision.

Making sure that your name is on the voter list is very crucial, as it indicates you are a registered voter of India and are eligible to cast a vote. As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are just a few months away, if you want to confirm your name in the final voter list, you can do it online, through a mobile app, or by SMS. The process is simple and only needs basic details or your EPIC (Voter ID) number. So, to check your name in the final voter list of Bihar, follow the steps below to find your name. Bihar SIR Exercise 2025: Over 1.62 Lakh Claims and Objections Filed by Electors on Draft Rolls, Says Election Commission of India.

EC Releases Final Voter List Ahead of Bihar Polls 2025

How To Check Your Name in Final Voter List After Bihar SIR?

Visit the official websites of the Election Commission of India.

Click on the option Search Electoral Roll.

There are two ways to search for your name: Enter your name, date of birth, state, district, and assembly constituency, or enter your EPIC number directly.

After entering the required details, click on Search.

If your name is in the list, details such as your polling booth, name, serial number and EPIC number will be displayed on the screen.

The Election Commission has clarified that voters facing issues with their name or details in the voter list can approach their Booth Level Officer (BLO) directly. For this, Form-6 can be used to add a new name, while Form-8 is meant for corrections. At the district level, the District Election Officer (DM) also oversees the process, and complaints can be registered there as well. Importantly, the correction window remains open until the official election notification is issued.

