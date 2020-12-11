Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in sync with today's rapidly evolving mindset and demands, Asian Paints, leading paint and decor company has launched Beautiful Homes Boutique, a state-of-the-art multi-category decor showroom in Ahmedabad, at Khokhra. As the first store in Gujarat, Asian Paints aims to provide its expertise beyond just paint and colour with a wide range of home decoration and home improvement requirements.

Ahmedabad is one of the fastest-growing cities in India declared by UNESCO as the first heritage city in the country, making it a vibrant home decor market. Customers here are actively seeking expert advice and tips in design. They are also looking for a single decor destination that offers the convenience of obtaining all decor designs, supplies and ideas from one store. Sensing this need, Asian Paints launched Beautiful Homes Boutique in Ahmedabad, bringing its deep understanding in interior and exterior decor to the people of the city.

Beautiful Homes Boutique is a one-stop-shop that offers comprehensive decor and design solutions to consumers in various categories like Paints, Wallpapers, Kitchens, Bath, Flooring as well as soft furnishing. The store provides unmatched retail experience to consumers and offers numerous ideas and possibilities in each category. To help consumers envision the various decor options, free consultation services as well as free 3D visualization is offered on the spot. A highly skilled team of decor experts are present at Beautiful Homes Boutique showroom to provide guidance to customers and help them cover the journey from concept to completion.

Beautiful Homes Boutique also assists the design community in creating the best output for their clients through a whole range of services, active assistance and execution support for their designs. With this store, Asian Paints will now have a total of eleven Beautiful Homes stores in the country.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's fourth-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 192.48 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

