Christmas 2020 is approaching us, and we cannot keep our calm. Yes, we are in the middle of a pandemic, but that does not take away our holiday spirit. Christmas celebration will be low-key, but people will observe the festival virtually. The festive celebration is much more, aside from decorating the house and baking the traditional cookies. Kids wait eagerly and try to be good so that they can meet their favourite Santa Claus. Rudolph the red-nosed Reindeer, Santa, Xmas tree, and more are all part of the celebration. So that we don’t miss the real essence of Christmas, Google has come up with its art colouring book. Yes, you read that, right! Google’s Arts & Culture has come up with Art Colouring Book For Christmas 2020, and it has all the artworks. How to colour these artworks? In this article, we bring you quick steps and more so that your kids can celebrate the festival virtually from home.

Google Arts & Culture launched nearly a decade ago, and the platform has expanded exponentially. The project is at its immersive best when engaged via the app, which can be downloaded for free or on your smartphone or tablet. For Christmas 2020, the search engine giant introduced different photos and artworks, relating to the holiday season. There’s Santa, Rudolph the red nose reindeer, Christmas gatherings, giant Xmas tree, decorations and more.

How to Colour Christmas Artworks?

On the Google search engine, type ‘Christmas.’

Click HERE to visit the page directly.

to visit the page directly. On the right-hand top corner, you will see a tab in green that reads Google Arts and Culture with an image of red nose reindeer.

Click on the tab reading, ‘Play Now.’

You will be guided to a new page of Art Colouring Book.

Click, ‘Launch experiment’ tab, and you will arrive at another page with different artworks.

Select any artwork and colour, all you want.

Save the experiment and select another artwork to colour more.

Isn’t it fun? Christmas is a joyous festival, especially to kids. Because of the pandemic, the thought of a minimal celebration can be a little disheartening for children. Hence, engaging them into such fun and creative activities, can keep them joyous throughout the season.

