Dr. Taj Haynes has set out to make a name for himself in the dental industry. As the owner of four businesses, and the recent founder of a dental business coaching venture, Dr. Taj continues to be inspired by a desire to help those in need. Dr. Taj is well-rounded, easily transitioning from his early career in mechanical engineering to today’s 7 figure dentistry practice. He explains, “I am different from my competition by just being myself. I don’t conform to what is perceived to be right or wrong, I just treat people with kindness, love, and dignity. I do what is truly best for them. I live by my core values: solving problems, not making excuses, and ultimately, this shows through where people can trust you. In other words, I’m just real.”

This mentality has served him well throughout his career. Pursuing both financial freedom and a desire to help others can be a difficult task. Dr. Taj notes, “Because it’s a business, you have to understand that while yes, you want to help as many people as possible, you also have to make sure that the business is profitable.”

However, defining success in his own terms has helped him to accomplish every goal he has set his mind to. “Success to me is achieving the goals that I want to achieve. This could be physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, economical, as well as for societal types of goals,” Dr. Taj says. “My goals are typically aligned with my values. So essentially, success to me is achieving my goals in these categories, living the life I choose to live in an ethical way that treats people well, and being the best version of myself, improving every single day.”

According to Dr. Taj, delivering dental services can be very difficult without the help of a coach or mentor to guide you through it. If you’ve never encountered certain challenges before, you may need the help of someone who has gone before you in the industry. To that end, he envisions his online coaching platform to be a leader in the dental professional space. He plans to continue expanding, building the platform both bigger and better, touching more lives, and helping thousands of dental professionals. “We will provide not only online instruction, but also virtual coaching to help dental owners and aspiring dental owners with overcoming their challenges and achieving their vision and goals,” he explains.

Although he is passionate about what the future holds for his business, Dr. Taj is also prepared for the potential challenges that he might face in the process. Nevertheless, he is spurred on by what he refers to as a growth mindset, determined to confront fear head-on. He says, “Fear means nothing to me.

When I believe I’m starting to fear something, I’m like a rhinoceros and I run towards that fear. The way to conquer fear is by action, by doing. And the action is towards that fear, and not running away from it. Because ultimately, when you keep doing that, you discover and learn that the fear was all in your head and that you can begin to overcome any challenge there is in your way.”