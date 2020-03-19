English Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Championship Suspended Further Until April 30 Amid Rising Concerns of Coronavirus

Manchester United vs Everton. (Photo Credits: AFP)

The English Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Championship and rest of the remaining games of English football have been called off due to the rising concerns of coronavirus. Which means there will be no matches until April 30, 2020. Earlier it was reported by many sections of the media that a few matches of the EPL 2020 would be played behind closed doors. This news gave a little respite to the football fans, but the official account of the English Premier League posted a tweet and informed about the decision. EPL 2019-20 Remaining Matches to be Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venue Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report.

This piece of news obviously threw a wet blank on the hopes of the fans. The decision of the EPL was further supported by the UEFA and the FA to increase the limit to an indefinite period of time. The official statement of the EPL further said that they were in close connection with the government and are finding ways to conduct the rest of the game. This means the official season is indefinitely extended beyond June 1, 2020.“The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19,” read an official statement. Check out the tweet below:

The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA are committed to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season as soon as it is safe and possible to do so Full statement: https://t.co/kr0sJk8JHp pic.twitter.com/K1OBzBbKfc — Premier League (@premierleague) March 19, 2020

The coronavirus has truly brought the world to a standstill and many sporting events across the world have been cancelled. This included the French Open 2020 which is now rescheduled to September 2020. The Serie A 2019-20 matches have also been called off until April 3, 2020.