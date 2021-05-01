Be it in the UAE or India; this ingenious man has made it huge in the vast real estate industry.

When it comes to industries like real estate, the first thing that comes to our minds is that it's too risky. Well, wait a minute, is it really? Understanding the real estate markets and the industry as a whole will only let us know how we can go about achieving success in the same when done the right way. Making use of the resources, acquiring great knowledge and striving to walk in trends with the current times of the industry definitely helps professionals achieve their desired success as real estate entrepreneurs and real estate consultants. This is what Stephen Rodrigues believes and wants many others to work upon their skills daily so that they can get ahead of others in gaining the trust of their clients and helping them get nearer their goals in real estate.

Stephen Rodrigues says aspiring real estate consultants must throw away their fears and dive deep into the industry with the aim to only win and make their clients win with their acquired knowledge and precise consultations in making investments. There is a reason why Stephen Rodrigues today is considered to be amongst the best real estate consultants across the UAE, India and even beyond. He is a certified global real-estate investment consultant and ATD certified trainer.

You think the journey was all easy for him, "Not at all", replies the ingenious and astute real estate expert, who was born in Kuwait and raised in Udupi, India. However, he also makes people understand that when a person jumps into the ocean, he must learn to swim. Similarly, when you get into real estate, even amidst challenges, you must be determined to learn to swim through the rough waters and reach your destination. He did the same and today has earned a rich list of clientele that truly trusts him for his investment advice.

As a mentor and trainer today, Stephen Rodrigues always gets excited to teach something new to aspiring real estate consultants and entrepreneurs in the industry, helping them thrust forward in the industry.