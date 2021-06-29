Faridabad, June 29: In a shocking incident, a resident of Faridabad’s Sainik Colony lost his life after falling from the stairs of the third floor as he was chased by a German Shephard. The incident took place on June 28 at around 11:30 am. The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Sameer Mathur. The victim’s family lodged a complaint at the Dabua police station. An Adorable Video of a Dog Protecting Toddler From Climbing Stairs Will Melt Your Heart; WATCH.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the owner of the dog. The accused lived with his family at the Achievers Colony in the Kalindi hills in the Sainik farms. The incident took place when the victim was coming down the stairs. According to a report published in The Tribune, when Mathur reached the fourth floor, the dog of a resident Sanjeev Bhadauria charged at him. Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested For Breaking Dog's Leg in Sitapur.

The victim got scared. “He was scared and ran down and reached the third floor, where he lost his balance and fell from the third floor. He was badly injured, and we rushed him to hospital, where he died after some time,” reported the media house quoting the father of the victim as saying. The FIR was lodged against Bhadauria under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).