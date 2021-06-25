The Fourth of July has been a federal holiday in the United States of America since 1941. The Fourth of July is also known as July 4th or Independence Day. The day holds a special significance in the life of every people in America. However, the tradition of Independence Day goes back to the American Revolution and the 18th century. The Continental Congress voted in favour of Independence on July 2, 1776, and two days later, the declaration of Independence Day, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson had been adopted by delegates of the 13 colonies. Since then, July 4th is observed as the birth of American Independence.

Now, every year millions of people across the United States of America celebrate the special day with full spirit. This year, the Fourth of July will be celebrated on Sunday and the federal holiday will be observed on July 5, Monday. People of America usually celebrate the day with a lot of festivities ranging from parades, fireworks, concerts to taking a tour of historical places of America. However, this year the celebration will be almost similar to last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But people can still celebrate the Fourth of July without stepping out of their homes. They can easily opt for some virtual events. Thus, we have mentioned a few interesting virtual celebration ideas for July 4th.

Watch Patriotic Movie Online

Host a July 4th-themed online movie night party. There are several movies streaming online platforms available nowadays. Ask your family and friends to join in for the celebration. Sit on the couch, munch in some popcorn and watch movies like An American Tale, Independence Day among others.

Organise Virtual Fourth of July Fireworks

Fireworks shows are basic for the 4th of July celebration. You can easily organise a virtual fireworks party. While shooting off fireworks outside, you can Livestream or else you can buy safe indoor sparklers to celebrate inside your house.

Take Virtual Tour of Historic Places

If stepping out is not an option for you now then you take a virtual tour of the historical places of America with your family. Visit George Washington's Mount Vernon, the Statue of Liberty, NASA among others virtually.

Host Remote Barbeque Party

Well, this is the best way to celebrate the Fourth of July. Ask your friends and family to connect via Zoom or other apps and enjoy the barbeque party. You can hold a cooking competition virtually or swap recipes, and then you can upload those pictures on social media platforms.

Online Beach Party

Well, you can host a Zoom beach party. For the beach party, first, you need to make a meeting link and then send an invitation to your loved ones. Give them a dress code, play cool music and during the call, ask your friends and family to download a tropical background to display.

That's all folks! We hope that now you know how to organise a perfect virtual event for the Fourth of July celebration. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy July 4th.

