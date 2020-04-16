Fuel Rates in India Remain Unchanged For Over A Month; Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities on April 16, 2020

Petrol pump (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16: Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged for a month now on Thursday, April 16. The fuel prices across all major cities in India were changed on March 16 and have been the same since then. The rates continued to be the same owing to the losses incurred by oil marketing companies due to coronavirus pandemic. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the retail pump price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 69.59 per litre while in Mumbai it was Rs 76.31 per litre on Thursday. In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 73.30 per litre while in Chennai, the retail pump price of petrol was Rs 72.28. Check Fuel Rates in India on April 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the retail pump of diesel in Delhi was Rs 62.29 per litre on Thursday, April 16 while in Mumbai, it was Rs 66.21 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail pump price of diesel was Rs 65.62 while in Chennai, diesel was sold at Rs 65.71 per litre. Reports inform that demand for petrol and diesel plunged by around 70% during lockdown.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on April 16, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.31 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 73.30 Rs 64.62

The state-run fuel retailers change the domestic petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. The fuel prices are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements.