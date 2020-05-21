How to Book Online Tickets or E-Tickets on irctc.co.in For 200 Passenger Trains That Will Be Run by Indian Railways From June 1

File image of passengers waiting for trains (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 21: The Indian Railways has announced to run 200 passenger trains from June 1. The online bookings of these 200 passenger trains will commence from at 10 am today through the official website and app of IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (irctc.co.in). Notably, only online booking of tickets is allowed. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station. Full List of 200 Trains to be Resumed by Indian Railways From June 1, Check Station Names and Routes.

All passengers with e-tickets will be screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter or board the train. This is one of the preventive measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. All quotas will be permitted in these 200 special trains. Arogya Setu app is also mandatory for any passenger to travel in these 200 special trains. Domestic Flights to Restart From May 25, All Airports and Carriers Informed to Be Ready for Operations: Aviation Ministry.

How to Book Train Tickets Through IRCTC?

Online booking for reservation on the above-mentioned special trains will start at 10 am today.

Log in to your IRCTC account through your registered user ID, password.

The "Book your ticket" page appears.

Enter your origin and destination stations under the From-To option, date of journey and preferred class for travel.

To find the list of trains, go to the "Find trains" option.

After selecting a train, click on the type of class available on the train.

To get the availability and fare, click on the "Check availability and fare" tab.

To book the ticket on the selected train, click on "Book now".

For booking the return journey, users can click on "Book Return/Onward Ticket".

Enter the names of passengers, age, gender, berth preference and food preference for each passenger.

If you want a different boarding station, click on "Change Boarding Station".

After filing the correct details, click on "Continue Booking" for the payment process.

To make any changes, users can click on "Replan Booking".

Users can pay using credit cards, net banking, payment wallets and multiple payment services etc.

After successful payment and booking, the ticket confirmation page is displayed.

You will receive e-ticket on e-mail and via SMS.

Passenger can also print the Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) using the Print Ticket option.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the first chart of confirmed passengers will be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and the second chart will be prepared at least 2 hours. RAC and Waitlist will be generated as per extant rules however waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train. No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the railway station 90 minutes before the departure of the train, and must wear face masks. They should also carry their own food and drinking water as pre-paid meal booking and e-catering will remain suspended. No linen, blankets and curtains will be provided inside the train.