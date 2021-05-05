Freelancing or the gig economy is an ever-growing field. The realities of today coupled with the advancement of technology mean the freelancing ecosystem is evolving at a fast rate. And to make sure you’re still getting the best out of it, individuals, companies, and businesses must evolve with it. In other words, the mindset in hiring and managing freelancing talents should conform with the demands or dynamic of today's fast-paced world.

When you decide to work with a freelancer on a platform like Gawdo, there’s a minimum expected standard as regards the service you would receive because of the rigorous vetting process that the platform subjects every freelance applicant to. However, as a client looking to hire a freelancer for your project, you don’t just want the minimum quality acceptable. Instead, you desire the maximum quality that’s possible that will truly make a difference for your business.

Gawdo freelancers are spread across a plethora of niches and categories. So, the dynamic of hiring, managing, and getting the best out of your freelance team can be different from category to category. For some categories, there’s only a slight difference from the basic etiquettes of hiring freelancers. Hence, the way and manner you go about hiring freelancers may be a bit less involved.

However, for more technical and tech-inclined jobs like digital marketing, web development, or product design and management, you can get a ton more out of your hire if you approach the hiring and managing more diligently.

Understanding Freelancers

You have a better chance of getting the best value from your hire if you take a minute to understand who exactly you will be working with.

Freelancers Are Beneficial to Your Business

Before you even contemplate hiring freelancers, you must appreciate the fact that bringing the talents or expertise of such people onboard can and will benefit your business. No man is an island so you can't possibly handle every part of your business process. You will need help from external professionals once in a while. Besides, your time may be better spent on planning the future of your business instead of building a website for your company all by yourself.

Freelancers Are Not Full-Time Workers

When Working with a Freelancer on a platform like Gawdo, they don’t automatically become an employee of your company. You are essentially paying for their time and expertise necessary to handle a task for you. The way you can communicate with a freelancer is different from the way you do with your employees.

Hiring and Managing freelancers on Gawdo is a straightforward process. However, here are some tips to help fine-tune your approach and you get the best out of your freelancers

Tips To Hiring A Talent or Team of Freelancers

Articulate or Define Your Needs:

Before you even think of hiring a freelancer, you must define what you want clearly. Once you have a clear idea or picture of what you want, you can then set off to the task of finding the right fit for the job.

Generally, people find this step hard to complete. While some don't put too much effort into thinking their objectives through. And none of that is a good thing.

Answer the following questions below to help you define Your needs in certain terms:

What’s your budget for the job?

Any there any deliverables? In which formats?

What level of expertise is needed to complete such a job?

Does experience matter much in this scenario?

What is the type of tools used in handling such as job?

If you can provide answers for at least 4 of those questions, then you can be confident that you have your project clearly defined.

Write The Job or Project Description:

Yes, this looks very similar to what you did above but they are not the same things. They serve completely different purposes. The job

Use your answers from above and craft a project description. It is important that you are expressive and explain or outline the project in-depth. You don’t have to mention your budget here. Instead, include things like:

List the qualifications, experience level, and additional certifications you expect the freelancers to possess.

Include the time duration of the project.

Look For Good Fit

The next step in the hiring process is to find a good fit for the job. Using the Job or Product description as a guide, use it to analyze and evaluate whoever you consider hiring.

On Gawdo, freelancers have a profile and you can view available freelancers. Every freelancer on the platform has a detailed profile showing their experience level and description, skills, work samples, and reviews of their services by other buyers.

By looking at their profiles, you can curate a list of those who scale 70% of the job description or requirements you have enumerated. This is a nice advantage you have as a buyer because you don’t have to contend with the fear that freelancers are tailoring their proposals to your job description.

Managing Freelancers

Congratulations on finding the right fit for your project. Now, let’s talk about how you can manage them effectively and efficiently.

Build a Relationship

Let’s be clear, a relationship with your freelancer may not last. Also, this is not a hard and fast rule. Any formal relationship between a freelancer and their clients should be enough to get the job done properly. However, there’s still a nice opportunity to foster a nicer, calmer relationship with your freelancer. This can help with the positivity and understanding of your work process going forward.

Communicate Frequently

We know time is of the essence. However, communication is essential to any successful working relationship. We know this because the best performing talents on the platform are those who generally have great communication and interpersonal skills.

As much as possible, Avoid Micromanaging

We must put things in perspective here, freelancers on the Gawdo platform are mostly seasoned professionals who are confident in their abilities.

When you hire a freelancer for a job you have good knowledge of, probably an IT project, it’s normal that you may be tempted to be more involved in the process. That’s fine. Along as you encourage communication and provide feedback, that’s very welcomed. However, don’t micromanage their time, or efforts. There must be some level of trust in your working relationship. If they say deliverables are coming on a future date, don’t insist on seeing progress before that date. Trust their professionalism.