The work that is done to serve society and Humanity is the most important of all the services. We come across many organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that assist the underprivileged. No organization can reach every corner of the globe. They are, yet, making every effort to do so. Developing an app to make services available to everyone is a remarkable idea. Humanary, a Non-Governmental Organization, came forward with this idea.

People will be able to use the app as soon as it gets released. The app will be simple to use with the belief that "Support should be accessible and mainstream". They will be available to download by anyone at any time. The app's primary goal is to connect millions of people having similar experiences. The app has the potential to help a large number of people by providing accessible support within communities.

Purpose

Humanary is doing its best to serve the people at every level possible. The primary goals of Humanary, a Non-Governmental Organization, are:

Altering People's life

To keep people informed in an ever-changing world. Often, a sense of division within society is created due to a lack of awareness. It's the main reason they don't have their points of view from every angle. Unawareness of important issues results in a lack of developmental goals within them.

Creating an Integrated Community

Humanary works to make the community more engaging and integrated. With a proper focus made on good mental and physical health. Healthy residents can help to make the world a healthier place to live. An integrated community can assist in problem resolution. They can also provide better support and connectivity. The main reason for creating an App for Humanary is to promote social integration.

Create a Healing Chain

Neighbors can better assist one another in times of crisis. The assistance within society can occur when one person is willing to share and heal the other. Healing can take many different forms. Values are an essential component of self-and other-healing. Coordination of efforts to strengthen positive values. Coordination among people can result in the formation of a Healing chain within the community. Making it possible for the entire world to heal and be healed.

Initiatives

With so many plans and objectives, there are many events and programs to make Humanary’s mission successful. Events and Programs assist in a mission to create a socialized platform for everyone. Letting each person help and seek help within the society. Following all some of the steps towards this mission:

Curate events to spread understanding and speak over the prominent subjects. They pick topics that are mostly left untouched within the community.

They conduct regular seminars, movements, events, public events, and media outlets. We even conduct charities for the ones who need to enhance the communities.

A dedicated app, which is nearing completion, will be released on September 9th, 2021. The app would ensure a better and broader global reach.

We hope that with continued efforts, Humanary reaches a point where no one is denied the opportunity to be supported.