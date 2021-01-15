After COVID-19 made Marvel Cinematic Universe take a break of more than a year since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, we have our first offering that heralds Phase 4 in WandaVision. While Black Widow the movie was supposed to do this honour, the pandemic delayed its release from 2020 to 2021, thus letting MCU's first Disney+ series to open the curtain. Directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision follows an episodic format with the first two episodes streaming on Disney+ (Hotstar in India) already. WandaVision Review: A Terrific Elizabeth Olsen Owns The Show in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Weirdest Offering Since Doctor Strange.

As the name suggests, WandaVision focuses on two Marvel heroes - Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). While Vision had been killed in the climax of Avengers: Infinity War by Thanos, in the series, he is shown to be hale and hearty, as he and Wanda are living a life that resembles a '50s sitcom. They are trying to pass themselves off as an suburban couple, hiding from their neighbours that they are a powerful witch and an android. While they engage in usual sitcom tropes, modern life tries to barge in their idyllic lives, leading to Wanda reset the moments and even jump eras.

Apart from Wanda and Vision, other familiar characters that are touted to appear in the series are Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who is the older version of the kid of Captain Marvel's best friend, as well as Jane Foster's protege Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) who appeared in Thor movies, and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), Scott Lang's parole officer in Ant-Man and The Wasp. All three are rumoured to be part of SWORD (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division), the new adaptation for SHIELD.

However, there is high potential for other popular MCU characters to make a cameo in the series. So we try to take a guess as to which character would try and make an appearance here, and why so. You can make your own guesses, fellow Marvel fans, in the comments section below.

Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

It is no secret now that the events of WandaVision will directly impact Sam Raimi's upcoming Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, in which Wanda is also having an important role. So there is a good chance that Doctor Strange could make a cameo maybe in a post-credit stinger. Our suspicions are also raised by the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch hilariously gate-crashed into WandaVision's virtual launch event. Speaking of which...

Sam Wilson (Falcon)

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson

Cumberbatch wasn't the only Marvel actor to make a surprise appearance at the event. There was Anthony Mackie too. Considering that the next MCU event after WandaVision is Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, will Falcon fly into the show to meet his former Avenger and wake her out of her created reality?

Bucky/The Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan as Bucky

If not Falcon, will Bucky butt in to do that honours, for actor Sebastian Stan was also one of the gate-crashers at the event?

Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

After Vision, the Avenger that Wanda was close to was Clint Barton, who motivated her to be a superhero. So will her mentor return to snap her back to reality and make her accept the loss of her lover? Jeremy Renner is also starring in his own Disney+ series that will premiere later this year, so this could be a chance to make an early tease of a cameo.

Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver

(SPOILER AHEAD) The third episode, which will land on January 22, has Wanda mention her dead twin, the super-speedster Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who was killed in the climax of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since she revived her lover back from the dead, can she do something similar with her brother as well? That said, if we consider this a possibility, will we be seeing Aaron in the role, or Evan Peter who played the same role in the X-Men franchise, that has now been bought by Disney?

Nick Fury (Or Perhaps, His Skrull)

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury

The last we saw him, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) was travelling somewhere in space, captaining a Skrull spaceship. Back on Earth, he made Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) take his appearance and head whatever is left of SHIELD. So by any possibility SHIELD has now become SWORD, is there a chance to see either Fury or Talos in the series? Who is heading this organisation BTW?

Ultron

Ultron, Voiced by James Spader

Ultron might be dead, but he is a villain who has a strong connection to both Wanda and Vision. James Spader is always an excellent actor, and this could be a golden opportunity to add him in the craziness of the show.

