Thor: Love and Thunder actress Kat Dennings celebrates her birthday on June 13. The American actress has registered quite a few good movies under her name but that's not what we'll be discussing today. On her birthday, we'll look at her style file over the years. Kat has always been a beauty on the red carpet and her appearances have only gotten better with time. With her charming persona, Dennings manages to nail the trickiest of designs, all while making us fall in love with her again and again. Kat Dennings Celebrates WandaVision's 1-Year Anniversary by Posting a Pic From the First Day of Shoot, Poses in a Broken Spanx (View Pic).

From a stunning off-shoulder printed gown to a sexy bodycon dress, Kat Dennings' choices have always struck a chord with us. She pulls them off with much elan and even makes them look hotter. She rarely picks simple attire and is always experimental when it comes to necklines. While she loves wearing plunging necklines, she equally approves of dresses with halter necklines. A red carpet darling, Kat Dennings has never disappointed us in the fashion department and it's only wise that we would sing in her praises. Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve.

On that note let's take a look at Kat Dennings' best red carpet looks from the recent past.

Uber Glamorous

Kat Dennings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Formal

Kat Dennings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prom Ready

Kat Dennings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy Lady in Red

Kat Dennings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Classy

Kat Dennings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bombshell

Kat Dennings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotness Personified

Kat Dennings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kat Dennings!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).