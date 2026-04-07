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The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducted the Sthree Sakthi SS-514 weekly lottery draw on April 7, 2026, at 3 PM under official supervision. The draw is part of the state’s weekly lottery schedule and offers participants a chance to win significant cash prizes, including a top prize of INR 1 crore.

The results were released shortly after the draw, allowing ticket holders to check whether their ticket numbers matched the winning combinations announced by the lottery department.

First Prize and Major Winners

In the Sthree Sakthi SS-514 draw, one lucky ticket holder wins the first prize of INR 1 crore, the highest reward under the scheme. The winning ticket number and the complete list of prize winners are published after the official announcement. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of April 7, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Apart from the jackpot, the draw also includes several additional prize categories that offer participants multiple chances to win. These typically include a second prize of INR 30 lakh and a third prize of INR 5 lakh, along with several smaller prizes across different ticket series.

How to Check the Kerala Lottery Result

Participants can check the winning numbers through the official Kerala Lottery website or other authorized result platforms. The full result sheet lists all prize categories, including consolation prizes and lower-tier winnings. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-48 Lottery Result of 06.04.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Lottery officials advise ticket holders to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official results and keep the original ticket safe for verification during the claim process.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi Live Streaming

Claim Process for Winners

Prize winners must submit the original winning ticket along with valid identification documents to claim their prize money. For higher-value prizes, the verification and processing are typically completed at designated lottery offices or authorized banks.

Winners are also required to follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the ticket within the stipulated time period and completing verification before the prize amount is released.

Background of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the weekly lottery draws organized by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram, and lottery tickets are usually priced at around INR 50.

Kerala’s state-run lottery system is considered one of the most structured in India and serves as an important source of revenue for the state government, while also supporting various welfare initiatives funded through lottery proceeds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).