Kolkata, February 8: A local court in Kolkata has remanded social media influencer Shamik Adhikary to police custody until February 16, following his arrest in connection with the alleged rape and physical assault of a 22-year-old woman. Adhikary, who is well-known in the city's digital circles, was apprehended by the Behala police from his residence in Dum Dum on Friday, February 6. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the severity of the charges and the suspect's prominent online presence.

The case originated from a complaint filed by a woman identified as a long-time acquaintance of the influencer. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place on February 3. The complainant initially reported wrongful confinement and physical assault, but later provided a supplementary statement alleging penetrative s*xual assault without her consent. Kolkata Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Lift Shaft at Under-Construction Building in Entally.

During the court proceedings, the state prosecution argued that the survivor sustained serious physical injuries and was deeply traumatised, which accounted for a slight delay in reporting the matter. Police confirmed that a medico-legal examination was conducted at MR Bangur Hospital, and Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently added to the existing charges.

Police Investigation and Evidence

The Kolkata Police, led by DCP (Behala-SWD) Rahul De, informed the court that preliminary investigations have corroborated the victim's presence at the site of the alleged crime. Key investigative points include:

Digital Footprint: Technical surveillance and phone tower location data verified that Adhikary was present at the scene during the timeframe mentioned in the complaint.

Alleged Intimidation: Investigating officers stated that during questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to possessing compromising photographs of the survivor, which he allegedly used as leverage to threaten her.

Search for Devices: Police are currently working to recover the electronic devices used to store or transmit any sensitive content related to the case.

Who Is Shamik Adhikary?

Shamik Adhikary, 25, is a recognisable figure in Kolkata’s social media landscape, where he is popularly known by his online moniker "The Bong Guy's Friend" or simply as Shamik across platforms like Instagram and YouTube. He is also popularly known by his online name "YourNonsane" or "Nonsane". He rose to digital fame primarily through his association with prominent Bengali content creators and his own lifestyle and comedy vlogs. Shamil has over four lakh followers on Instagram and enjoys 3,18,000 subcribers on YouTube. Before these legal complications, his content often centred on local culture, humour, and collaborative videos with other influencers. Kolkata Shocker: Minor Girl ‘Raped’ at Premises of State-Run SSKM Medical College, Accused Arrested.

Defense Contentions

Representing Adhikary, the defense counsel argued that the two individuals had known each other for years and were "old friends". The defense maintained that while a "misunderstanding" occurred on the night of the incident, there was no criminal intent or forced s*xual encounter. They further questioned the necessity of an extended police remand, claiming that the investigation did not require the accused's continued detention.

The court, however, sided with the police's requirement for custodial interrogation to further probe the allegations of blackmail and to secure digital evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).