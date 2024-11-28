Kolkata, November 28: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, November 28, will be announced after each round also called "bazi" is completed. A Satta Matka-style lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat also known as Kolkata FF is played on all seven days of the week. A unique feature of the Kolkata FF lottery is that the game requires participants to be be physocally present to take part on Kolkata FF lottery. Today's Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result and wining numbers will be published on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Kolkata FF lottery is one of the few lotteries that is legal and regulated by the state government. The Kolkata FF Result of all eight rounds or "bazis" are announced after each game is completed. The speculative lottery game involves participants placing bets to win varying prizes. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result are annoumved throughout the day with results being declared every 90 minutes. Lottery enthusiasts can scroll down below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 28, 2024, and know the winning numbers today's Kolkata FF Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 27, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 28

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 146 1

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Organised by Kolkata's civic authorities, the Kolkata FF lottery game requires participants to choose numbers and place bets to win bog with small investment. A total of eight rounds also called bazis are played starting with the results of first round at around 10 AM and the last round announced by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat lottery is one of the popular forms of lottery games in India which is primarily played in Kolkata. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country including West Bengal where Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery is played. Having said that, it must be noted that betting and gambling are banned in India. Although, several online platforms promote betting and gambling under the disguise of gaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).