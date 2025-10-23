Kolkata, October 23: The eagerly awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result, popularly known as the Kolkata FF Result, is set to be declared today, October 23, 2025, by the concerned authorities in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal. Participants who have purchased tickets for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the live winning numbers online as soon as the results are released. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart can also be viewed on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This traditional lottery-style game operates much like Satta Matka, featuring multiple rounds known as “bazis”. These rounds are held throughout the day and after each round, the results are published for players to verify their numbers. Stay tuned for the latest live updates and complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for October 23, 2025 right here.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a popular pastime across West Bengal, attracting thousands of players who try their luck every day. The Kolkata FF results are declared in eight rounds throughout the day, with each round, known as a bazi, held at intervals of around 90 minutes, beginning from 10 AM. Each bazi gives participants an opportunity to check their chosen numbers and find out if they’ve hit the winning combination. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 23, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The players of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the websites mentioned above to find out if luck is on their side that day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Whether you’re a first-time participant or a regular player, staying updated through these platforms helps you get the latest updates. The scheduled result timings make it easier for players to ensure they never miss any live results or winning numbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).