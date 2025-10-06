Kolkata, October 6: The much-awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for Monday, October 6, 2025, has created a buzz among participants. This popular Satta Matka-style lottery game has become popular in Kolkata. The Kolkata FF Lottery continues to engage participants daily with its unique gameplay, along with the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart being updated throughout the day. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced across eight rounds, known as “bazis,” beginning at 10:00 AM daily and continuing till 8:30 PM. Players can view the Kolkata FF Result Chart or the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 6 online through official platforms such as kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a well-known lottery played across West Bengal, especially in Kolkata. The Kolkata FF Lottery blends strategy and luck, making it one of the most popular games in the region. With results declared every 90 minutes, participants can check their results, which are being announced at fixed intervals throughout the day. Stay tuned to check your luck and explore the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for today, October 6, 2025.Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 6, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the full Kolkata Fatafat Result on the official websites and see if luck is on their side. Whether you are trying your luck for the first time or are a regular player, using the official online result links is the best way to stay updated with the latest outcomes. These links provide quick access to real-time results, helping players stay connected and informed about every draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).