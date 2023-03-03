Mumbai, March 03: Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday (February 25) announced about the launch of "Ladli Behna Yojana". In a video message, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the decision to launch "Ladli Behna Yojna" was historic and would empower women, which in turn will empower society.

"If the society is empowered the state stands empowered and state empowerment means country's empowerment. Without the empowerment of half of the population (women), the country cannot be empowered," the CM said.

What Is Ladli Behna Yojna?

Women over the age of 23 will be entitled to reap the benefit of the scheme that will be launched on March 5, Chouhan said. Women above the age of 60, who were getting Rs 600 as pension now, will also be entitled to get Rs 1000 from hereon, he added. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Birthday: Women To Plant 23,360 Saplings on March 5 Under Ladli Behna Yojana.

Ladli Bahna Yojna: How To Apply

According to news reports, collector Umashankar Bhargav has informed that candidates who want to apply for 'Ladli Bahna Yojna' have to submit their ID card or Aadhar Card along with the application to Gram Panchayat of your area. No need to submit Income certificate or local resident certificate. Applicants can apply with the help of groups who will visit each village and get the forms filled by the girls. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Attends ‘Safalta Ke Mantra’ Program To Honor UPSC Aspirants From State.

Ladli Behna Yojna: Eligibility

Girls above the age group or 23 and 60 years can apply under this scheme via gram panchayat. According to a report published in Zee, Women who earn more than Rs 2.5 lakh in a year will not be eligible to apply. Even if a woman is an earning member of her family, then also she will not be eligible. Former government employees will not be benefitted.

Workers who get pension be it private or public sector will not be eligible. If you own a four wheeler vehicle, the also you cannot apply. If a person in your family is working as a government employee, then also you are ineligible. Also, if you are a part of any scheme that gives you more than Rs 1000, then you stand ineligible. Earlier, govt used to give Rs 600 as pension to old woman, now the amount has been revised to Rs 1000. The "Ladli Behna Yojna" is for weaker section of the society and labour class.

Ladli Bahna Yojna: Application Date

The application forms for the "Ladli Behna Yojna" will be available from March 15, 2023 onwards.

Ladli Behna Yojna : Benefits

Girls will be getting Rs 12,000 in a year with which they can study or learn a skill to get empowered. The government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan started a similar scheme in Madhya Pradesh in 2007 called "Ladli Laxmi Yojna" to empower women in the state.

