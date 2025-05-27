Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi, visited the hospital in Kolkata where Tejashwi Yadav's Wife Rajshree gave birth to their second child, a baby boy. Sharing the photos with his grandson on X, formerly Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav posted, "Proudly welcoming little grandson in our family!" Tejashwi Yadav was blessed with a boy on Tuesday morning, May 27. Tejashwi got married to Rajshree Yadav in 2021 and welcomed his first child, a girl, in March 2023. This comes a couple of days after the Yadav family made headlines as Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years. Tejashwi Yadav, Wife Rajshree Blessed With a Baby Boy; RJD Leader Shares First Pic With Newborn Son.

Lalu Prasad Yadav ‘Welcomes Grandson Into Family’

Proudly welcoming little grandson in our family! pic.twitter.com/uuX2esDWVq — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 27, 2025

