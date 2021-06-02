Bhopal. June 2: A 21-year-old woman was killed by a stalker in a moving train near Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore. The incident took place on a Bhopal-bound train. The accused has been identified as Sagar Soni. He was arrested on Wednesday. Soni slit the woman’s throat months after stalking her for months. The woman was a single mother of a two-year-old boy. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Thrashed, Raped by Village Muscleman in Chhatarpur, One Held.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the woman had lost her job recently and was on her way to Bhopal in search of one. The woman called her brother when she spotted the accused stalking her. She asked her brother to call the police, but by the time cops reached the spot, the accused had slit the woman’s throat after an argument.

The woman was immediately rushed to the spot. She was declared brought dead. As per doctors, she died due to excessive bleeding. Assistant police superintendent (Sehore) Sameer Yadav told the media house that the woman suffered a child marriage before getting a divorce. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl, Strangles Her to Death with the Help of His Wife in Khandwa.

The victim’s brother accused police of inaction as a month ago, the deceased had already filed a complaint against the accused in Indore for stalking and sending her obscene messages. Inspector general of police (Indore) HN Mishra assured a proper investigation into the matter. During an interrogation, Soni confessed that the woman had promised to marry him but recently had stopped talking. Soni added that he only wanted to scare the woman and not to kill her. An investigation has been launched into the case.

