It’s no secret - for better or worse, we live in a perception-based world - a world where a majority of our beliefs are shaped based on the way that things look at first glance. From the shoes we buy, to the cars we drive, to the homes we reside in - image matters.

Artem Buryak knows this truth best. This 24 year old product designer hailing from Moscow, Russia, has been the secret ingredient designer behind many 8 figure companies nationwide. His approach is simple, clean, and with the user in mind at all times.

The Importance of Clean UIUX

Buryak says “functionality means nothing if the product image isn’t top tier. I’ve already witnessed a few SAAS + Tech companies go underwater shortly after their first raise by not prioritizing design enough. Consumers want a product that functions well, but more so a product that they actually get excited to use, which is exactly where designers come into play”, states Buryak.

Buryak continues by stating “If you placed two identical products side by side, and both function the exact same way, but one looks better than the other...which product do you think consumers will choose and why”?

Buryak’s Designs in Demand

Buryak’s work has found its way to be considered “top of the totem” by several start-ups, including Manychat, GGTV, Manulife and Bolt - a one-click checkout platform which recently raised a whopping $75M during their last round of Series C funding, as discussed by a 2020 Tech Crunch article.

Even the widely prominent President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, took a strong affinity towards Buryak’s designs, hiring him for design work during the Exhibition of Projects of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives showcased below:

How to choose the right designer

Artem believes that good designers are selected based on a strict set of criteria.

And one of them is prioritization. A good designer decides which features to build next with data-driven, and standardized prioritization. He creates real-time, custom-tailored roadmaps to align teams & reflect customer insights.

Artem said a good product designer will enable some integrations in his designs to ensure easy workflows with best-in-class integrations and APIs.

In the design process, a great designer has a strong love for context. Yes, he is able to think beyond and above. He interrogates the brief and looks beyond the obvious. He understands the customer's journey and knows the impact of each design decision on the rest of the product and beyond. That's why it is paramount for every product designer to spend a lot of time with customers, learning about their problems on a deep level in order to design the user interfaces that drive valuable customer solutions.

Visual skills; clear constant communication; experience in actually working on the product, not only the image; responsibility for the design decisions, a ton of user research, having a bit of creative control to make the process quicker and more efficient.

Artem has designed his team to improve legibility, elegance, and clarity to delight his customers. Artem’s Bright Future

Artem plans to be a thought leader in the design space. He envisions shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence, while inspiring the beauty of the natural world - to be recognized for a style which influences new-generation product concepts for startups and big innovative companies.

Conclusion

If done correctly, UIUX Designers can significantly add to your bottomline. Investors take a liking towards designs that communicate excellence.

Conversely, choosing the wrong designer can prove to be equally fatal. It can lead to a waste of resources with zero results. Hence, costing you unnecessary time, energy and capital wasted. As the profound saying goes, “hire right or hire twice”!