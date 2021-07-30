As a humble and true educator, Brandon Beavis’s goals were simple: to educate people on the stock market so that they make a better life for themselves and their families.

Brandon became a fully licensed investment advisor by the age of 20 after which he went off to work at his father’s firm for 4 years where he helped them manage multi-million dollar client portfolios. Thus, he had developed a strong in-depth understanding of finance from a very early age. However, Brandon was well aware that there was a lack of financial literacy in the country, especially amongst millennials in Canada. This was mainly because most financial companies were based in the US, due to which Canada was always neglected. Thus, he wanted to use his knowledge and experience to help beginners get started with investing.

Brandon started off by using YouTube as a medium to reach his potential clients. Here he would post one video on investment/financial information on a weekly routine. Even though he earned no matter for a year, Brandon would still post one video every week to build a strong following. Eventually, the Brandon Beavis Investing YouTube channel started gaining engagements and positive responses. As a result, he quickly decided to expand his reach by launching his Investing Academy Training Course. Here he started helping beginners in Canada learn how to invest in the stock market and build successful investment portfolios from scratch. As the Academy generated amazing feedback and great results for students, Brandon hired some student support staff and experts who would teach live sessions to his Academy students.

With constant hard work and willpower, today Brandon has passed over 150,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and has 1000+ students in his training course from across the country. And despite the country being amidst a pandemic, his business still continues to grow. Earlier this year, his corporation, Brandon Beavis Investing (better known as The Investing Academy) generated $150,000 per month in revenue and is on pace for their first $1,000,000+ year in 2021. However, the founder of The Investing Academy is still ambitious about the future. He plans to turn his program into an all-encompassing education platform with respective experts in their fields. A platform where Canadians can come to learn about investing, taxation, trading, personal finance, and so much more with live sessions every week for students, alongside the training they already get.