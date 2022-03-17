Timing these quick market cycles has been proven difficult in the notoriously volatile realm of cryptocurrency. Indeed, it's impossible to say whether profitable deals can be repeated in the future. GCR's story shows a glimpse into the strange world of crypto markets. He was becoming increasingly gloomy on the cryptocurrency market, which had just completed a 20-month bull run with no indications of slowing down.

GCR short-listed nearly 30 various tokens across multiple exchanges at the height of crypto fervor last November. In January, he tweeted a screenshot of a trading dashboard from the FTX crypto exchange, purportedly showing big profits from the gambit. GCR has a good reputation, as evidenced by the high five-figure following he has built on Twitter in the past year. All the accomplices are asked to identify the traders by their Twitter and Discord nicknames instead of their proper names. He claims to have put together a sprinkling of part-time crypto researchers to pull off the trade, from a professional poker champion to a medical student. They communicated their findings in a Discord channel and traded privately. GCR has had a high Twitter following since last year. He routinely appears on the FTX exchange's Top 100 Traders leaderboard, ranking users by profit and loss under the alias Gigantic-Cassocked-Rebirth. GCR claims to have shorted about 30 different tokens across numerous platforms. While GCR provided a targeted list of tokens and the central trading thesis, the analysts would independently research the unlocks and then reconvene to iron out any conflicting information. GCR puts out an open call to his legion of Twitter followers. He hired researchers to look into the dozens of tokens' distribution, unlocking, and vesting schedules.