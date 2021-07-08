It is seldom that you come across a gifted Artist who has not only pursued multiple interests in the world of Arts and talent , but also excelled in each and earned international acclaim. Shahadat Hossainn is a musician, blogger, journalist, for whom talent is the way of inspiring people. From popular Bollywood and folk music to devotional music, his mastery of vocal and instrumental music has earned him a distinguished place in the world of Music.

In the recent years, Shahadat has devoted many of his performances to his fans. He also is a successful blogger and a journalist. A young talented entrepreneur from Narsingdi Bangladesh had to face many hurdles being a Bangladeshi Portuguese citizen yet, he overcame all the hurdles to achieve is dreams and conquer his goals. A life changing decision of him being multi talented by persuading music, blogging and journalism.

He is a true inspiration for people who would like to persuade their career in any of the fields as Shahadat masters the skill of being multi talented. With most of his work being highly acknowledged by the public this talented star is most loved by all. He has inspired the youth across the world and pushed them to achieve their dreams. A true artist who one can trust with all its heart as he puts all his heart and soul to whatever he does and inspires everyone to do the same.