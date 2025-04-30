Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' daughter Divija, who appeared for her Class 10 board exams, scored 92.60 per cent. The good news was shared by Amruta Fadnavis on X (formerly Twitter). "Today, I am filled with joy as I share another very happy news with all of you. Our Sukanya Divija has passed the 10th board examination with 92.60 percent marks," Amruta's post read. Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Santosh Jagdale’s Daughter Asawari Jagdale To Get Government Job in Maharashtra, Announces CM Devendra Fadnavis.

