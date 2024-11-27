Pune, November 27: The Pune police on Tuesday, November 26, lost its narcotics specialist dog Leo. The eight-year-old dog who was born on July 20, 2016, played key role in several major drugs busts in Pune. Besides being a narcotics specialist, Leo also played key role in multi-agency drills during his career of eight years. After his death, the Pune police performed his last rites after holding a police guard of honour.

Who Was Leo?

According to report in Indian Express, Leo was a labrador retriever, who was inducted in the Pune police service in September 2016. In the beginning, Leo was inducted as a trainee member of the canine squad. Post this, he joined active service after receiving specialised training in narcotics detection. Throughout his career, Leo, the narcotics specialist canine played several key roles. Pune Shocker: Woman, Son Booked for Killing Dog by Hanging It From Tree in Mulshi’s Pirangut Area (Watch Video).

Leo was instrumental in multiple investigations into several cases under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In December 2019, the narcotics specialist canine played a major role by helping in seizure of large quantities of Mephedrone and marijuana from a Nigerian national. Two years ago in August, Leo helped cops to seize 70 kilograms of marijuana in a case under Loni Kalbhor police station.

In addition to being a narcotics specialist Leo also took part in multi-agency training exercises including the Indian Army. Additionally, Leo was part of regular checks that were conducted at the Yerawada Central Prison, railway stations and bus stands across Pune. He passed away on Tuesday, November 26, following an ailment that affected his esophagus. Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Man Sexually Assaults Him and Threatens To Leak Video Online, Accused Arrested.

Post his death, police officials bid adieu to Leo whose last rites were performed at the electric crematorium for pets and animals.

