Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged on March 17, 2020; Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Tuesday due to slump in demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, that has killed nearly 6606 people worldwide so far. The price of petrol and diesel remained the same as Monday across all major cities in the country on March 17, 2020. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the retail pump price of petrol on Tuesday was Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai whereas in Kolkata, it was Rs 72.29 per litre. Check Fuel Rates in India on March 17, 2020.

After the price cut on Tuesday, diesel was priced at Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.71 per litre in Chennai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website. On Saturday, the Government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre, the highest in five years. According to a notification issued by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, special duty on petrol and diesel has been hiked by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 10 a litre and Rs 4 a litre respectively.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 17, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.30 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 72.29 Rs 64.62

The domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies each day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am on a daily basis. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. In India, several factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and international crude oil prices gain.