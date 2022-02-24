Enthralling the nation with his vocal talents, nasheed artist Prince Naseeb has taken the wedding industry by storm in 2020-2021.

As a rising star in the music industry with over 60 000 followers on social media it is his humble and likeable nature which has honoured him with invitations to weddings up and down the country.

Pakistani weddings can be stressful affairs with the families of the bride and groom running around making sure the event runs smoothly. With his all-in-one halal DJ experience, Prince Naseeb has taken the reigns to deliver a well-organised and spectacular event allowing families to take a back seat and enjoy the moment.

His charm and personality together with his ability to interact and engage the crowds has created an unmatchable vibe and an unforgettable experience for not only the bride and groom, but their families and guests alike.

Having proved himself to be a hit with people of all ages, it appears that Prince Naseeb is particularly a huge favourite with the youth of today; he is often seen with children surrounding him on stage in large numbers at every wedding.

With the buzz that his performances have created to date it would be an understatement to say that he will be gracing many more weddings in 2022.

Naseeb expressed his passion for music at the tender age of 9, a passion which was cultivated by his mother who has always encouraged him to follow his heart. He grew up in a single parent household where his mother was his strength and inspired him to go above and beyond to help those that were less fortunate than him.

Drawing inspiration from his mother’s selfless ways he joined hands with Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) as an ambassador in 2019. KORT is a non-profit charity that not only provides a safe and loving future for hundreds of orphan children in Pakistan but provides access to clean water, medicine and aid relief following natural disasters.

Like many non-profit organisations, KORT relies on donations from the public to provide a better future for millions of people living in poverty in Pakistan. Naseeb has played a tremendous role in advocating for the charity through his various social media platforms and has raised a grand total of £500,000.00 with the help of his faithful followers who entrust him with their charitable donations having seen his transparency on social media in relation to their donations.

With a desire to serve humanity Naseeb has worked tirelessly within the charitable sector to help restore kindness in a world which has otherwise become entirely about oneself.