Mumbai, May 23: The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 shortly on its official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates who clear the SBI clerk mains exam will be eligible for appointment as Junior Associates in the bank. While SBI has not officially confirmed the exact date, media reports suggest that the results are anticipated by May 23.

Once declared, candidates can check their clerk mains results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in or directly via the careers portal at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains R esult 2025

Visit sbi.co.in

Navigate to the "Careers" section

Click on "Current Openings."

Locate the link titled "MAINS RESULT FOR SBI JUNIOR ASSOCIATE FOR EXAM HELD on 10 & 12 APRIL 2025."

Download the PDF and search for your roll number to check your qualifying status.

Post result declaration, SBI will release individual scorecards and state-wise cut-off marks within a week. The scorecard will include: Candidate's Name, Roll Number / Registration Number, Mains Exam Date, Marks Obtained (Subject-wise and Overall).

SBI Clerk Selection Process

Candidates who qualify in the Mains Exam will proceed to the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is mandatory and qualifying in nature. There is no interview round for the SBI Clerk recruitment. The final selection will be based solely on the Mains Exam performance and LPT clearance.

According to reports, SBI will fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies this year. The starting SBI Clerk salary is INR 17,900 per month. This includes basic pay along with two advance increments for graduates.

