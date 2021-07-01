The best-case scenario is when you can use your career to champion the causes most important to you. Edelman’s 2020 Trust Barometer found that “ethical drivers (76%) are 3x more important to company trust than competence (24%)”, and these ethical drivers must be verifiable. This can’t be feigned, as “nearly two-thirds (65%)” of Americans say when a company takes a stand on an issue, they will do research to see if it’s being authentic,” according to Porter-Navelli.

Whether it’s been a long-held goal of yours to start a social impact business, or recent events have prompted considerations within your company about how to give back, there are ways to ensure that your impact truly has far-reaching implications. I sat down with Elisabeth and Gretchen Huijskens, a mother-daughter team and co-founders of Trades of Hope, to discuss how to do just this.

Trades of Hope empowers women out of poverty and trafficking in 19 countries and counting. Their work globally creating economic opportunities for women (referred to as Artisan Partners) by offering an exclusive line of ethically made fashion and lifestyle accessories has grown into a movement of ten years and touches tens of thousands of lives today. Here are their secrets to making a truly global impact through business.

1. Ensure you’re personally passionate about the cause.

The truth is in the statistics: according to Clutch, 75 percent of shoppers prefer to shop with a business that supports a social cause. But decisions like these can’t be made for how ‘appealing’ or ‘just’ you’ll look to consumers. You have to personally be passionate about the cause, which Gretchen Huijskens says has kept them going for over 10+ years with endless gumption and work ethic.

“Business is going to inevitably get hard, and passion is what gets you through,” Gretchen explained. “That’s why it’s important to pick a cause that resonates most with you. This will prevent burnout, too, because it will give you a reason to keep going when the going gets tough.”

“We are relentless in our work to create opportunities for women to leave poverty and trafficking because we are women. While we don’t face the same harsh realities as most women around the world, we stand with them because we feel connected in our sisterhood. It feels personal. I would encourage anyone trying to create a social impact through business to identify a cause that feels personal to them,” suggested Elisabeth Huijskens.

2. Make decisions for long-term social impact rather than short-term business gain.

Passion also ensures that you’ll lead your business to prioritize those you are helping. Trades of Hope is a Fair Trade Federation member, always following fair trade values such as safe working conditions and living wages. This leads to slower production times but should be a priority to any product-based business that wants to help others.

“We are willing to sacrifice short-term business profits in order to support the women we are partnered with around the world long-term. It’s worth it every time,” said Elisabeth.

“At the end of the day, your company needs to make a profit to impact society for generations to come. However, if your business practices are healthy enough, you will have room to help out the beneficiaries of your cause when needed – even when it’s outside of your original business plan,” Elisabeth explained.

Trades of Hope has responded financially when Artisan Partners shared they were in need of sewing machines to expand product lines, vans to safely transport rescued human trafficking survivors, or more orders during global economic crashes.

This is where impact becomes key: it must be a priority even above every profit opportunity, although there are ways to ensure both for long-term change.

3. Beyond money, invest in education and relationships.

Any company can throw money at a cause and call it good. But lasting impact goes beyond monetary transactions. “We invest in our Artisans’ education, business development, personal growth – and at the end of the day – our relationship,” Gretchen shared. To see their Artisan Partners thrive, they have invested in adult literacy classes, professional development (from how to read tech packs to how to create production schedules), and health and wellness programs.

“How we measure our social impact goes beyond finances. Now, these women have skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives. That gives them something money can’t buy: dignity and pride,” shared Gretchen. Consider how your company and employees can give back through education and resources in addition to monetary business transactions.

4. Give a platform and microphone to those you are impacting.

I asked the Huijskens how they communicate the global change they are making. Their answer? Trades of Hope gives the women who create their designs a platform to speak for themselves. “We’re intentional about our Artisan Partners telling their own stories. For many in oppressive communities, no one has cared to hear their voices until now. We only share stories of women who want their stories told, and we give them room to do it in their own words,” said Elisabeth. Every Trades of Hope design comes with a quote and photo of a woman who was supported by that purchase.

Nothing will support your social cause more than allowing those who are impacted to write the narrative. Not only will it ensure dignified and respectful advocacy, but it will be such a clearer and more powerful method of communication. And at the heart of it, any type of business exchange should be about the people involved. Trades of Hope is showing us just how much business can and should change the world for the better.