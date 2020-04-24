“Self-Worth Comes From Doing Something Worthy,” Says Fitness Guru Brandon Carter

Fitness Guru Brandon Carter (Photo Credits: File Image)

Getting stronger is no joke. It takes focus and commitment to reach one’s own personal fitness goals. To achieve this, to find the drive to focus on this commitment to achieve peak physical fitness has to come from somewhere. Often, we don’t see it until we are pushed to it. Fitness Guru Brandon Carter wants to help people find this commitment.

Carter considers physical fitness to be a focused and committed activity, giving the individual the drive and energy needs to achieve their goals. “Self-worth comes from doing something worthy,” he says, and he is not wrong. Carter’s fitness model has helped many people achieve their dream body.

Brandon Robert Carter was born on September 15, 1982. Growing up in Southside Chicago, which was an impoverished area, Carter’s parents sent him to military school at young age because they didn’t want him to get in with the wrong kind of people. As one of the only African-American kids there, Carter faced a lot of bullying and was subject to a lot of racial slurs. He lost a lot of fights over the abuse. His life changed, along with his perspective on things, after he spent one summer training with Aaron Mohammed. Aaron, who trains celebrities like Steve Harvey, was a friend of his family.

When he went back to school after summer, there were no bullies. Even the stubborn students who picked on Carter didn’t want to deal with him. It had taken Carter a lot of time and energy, and it was paying off. He wasn’t bullied anymore. In fact, he realized that the kids in the school were no coming to him for fitness tips.

He realized then, that if he was confident in his own body, other people would notice it too. They would seek his help to achieve the same goals. He knew he could help a lot of people. To him, fitness wasn’t just about discouraging bullies anymore. It was his solace, his comfort, and seeing the effect it had on others invoked in him a desire to help others.

Graduating from Howard University in 2004 with a degree in Marketing, Carter continued to train. He struggled to build a fitness business for years and then, finally, in 2008, he built a fitness business online where he achieved followers of about 3,000,000 people collectively on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. He now helps other personal trainers to build their own fitness businesses due to his own experience struggling in the field.

Over the years, he has modelled for brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Brand JORDAN, and even worked as CEO of Bro Laboratories.

He has 10 employees of his own now, as well as customers all over the globe. He is also a motivational speaker, and does a lot of live events, regularly posts videos, pictures, motivational tips, fitness ideas, etc. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. For Carter, his method is all about giving support to the customer.

Finding one’s self-worth is easy when you are doing something worthy to begin with. Carter has it figured out and is helping others figure out the same.