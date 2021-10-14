Youthistaan Media announces the launch of Uttarakhand’s first all in one news application on the Divine festival of Navratri. Shivam Bangwal Founder of Youthistaan Media, confirms the launch of Uttarakhand’s News Application, The App is Seemlessly Design, Users can read news about Politics, Entertainment, Technology Etc. Youthistaan media didn’t confirm the launch date.

In present times, Branding has become an extremely crucial part of businesses. Shivam Bangwal is one such man who specializes and has made many contributions in this sector. When he was young, Shivam always found online space and branding services interesting. That is when he made up his mind to venture into the online industry. He wished to assist people in online promotions, branding, media showcasing and many more. To transform his thoughts into action, Shivam founded three successful organizations namely Youthistaan, People News Chronicle and Branding Panther.

Shivam believes that a good online presence is essential to build and popularize the brand image. It was proved to be true when he helped numerous brands and businesses increase their sales as well as profits. “Nowadays, an online web page is extremely important for any organisation or individual, especially for businessmen, influencers, block designers, YouTubers, and also some VIPs or celebrities who desire to expand their online presence yet influence people”, added Shivam.

Competition is one of the most pressing factors for anxiety among many. Shivam states that you will be able to overpower your competitor by utilizing proper promotional and advertising services. This is one sure shot method of leading the market. This will also help you garner loyal customers who will stick to your organization as long as you keep them satisfied.

He is the CEO and founder of Youthistaan, a digital media organization that provides informative and helpful content on various topics ranging from Literature, Music, Movie, Sports, Sacraments, Society, Spirituality, fitness, Cultural Heritage, Modern surroundings, Politics, Current Affairs, Interviews, People’s Success Stories, Technology, Art, Travelogue, Patriotism, Motivation to Fashion.

He is also the founder of People News Chronicle, a trusted digital media organization that accumulates the latest news around the world. Their goal is as stated: “We aim at delivering the most up-to-date and sought-after news, adhering to the principle of broadcasting only that which is authentic.” The digital portal is a booming platform whose content pieces are crafted by creative bloggers, experienced journalists and many others. The platform provides news on a variety of topics ranging from education, politics, Business, Science, Environment to Technology.

21-year-old Shivam Bangwal has come a long way since the beginning. He claims that it took a lot of patience, hard work, and creative thinking to stand out from the rest.