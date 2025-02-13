Mumbai, February 13: The Shillong Teer Results will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) today, February 13, after the Teer games conclude. Players can check the winning numbers on meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. The Shillong Teer Result for various games, including Shillong Teer, Jowai Teer, Khanapara, and Ladrymbai, are declared after both Round 1 and Round 2 get completed. Participants can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 13, 2025, below.

The Teer games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, Jowai Morning Teer, Jowai Night Teer, and Ladrymbai. Played twice daily from Monday to Saturday, these Teer games draw participants from not just Shillong but also from nearby areas. The games are hosted at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya.

Shillong Teer Result on February 13, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result, announced at various times throughout the day, can be checked on the websites mentioned above. Participants can either click on the "Shillong Teer Result for February 13, 2024" option or download the PDF file to view the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 of the Teer games. Lottery players can also access the results for all eight games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart on LatestLY below, which will be updated as soon as the winning numbers are revealed. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 84

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 04

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

A traditional sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game where participants bet on numbers between 0 and 99. In this game, local archers shoot arrows at targets in two rounds. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Regulated and legal under the state government, Shillong Teer not only helps local archers improve their skills but also provides lottery players a chance to win various prizes. Jowai and Ladrymbai, both in Meghalaya, are renowned hubs for Teer games.

